Change in plans for Sheffield city centre student complex

The firm behind a huge city centre student development wants to change its plans and replace a building with open space.

Watkins Jones Group is building a 972-bed student housing and shop complex on the site of former the Footprint Tools factory fronting Garden Street, Hollis Croft and White Croft.

The complex will have almost 1,000 bedrooms.

Work is well under way, but the firm and consultant DLP Planning have asked the council to remove a ‘hub’ building and replace it with landscaped outdoor areas.

According to the application there is no longer demand from the city’s universities for the hub.

The developer says the open space will instead ‘add to the attractiveness and usability of the area’.

Some changes have also been made to the non-residential space, such as doubling the height of a commercial unit and extending the windows of the retail area below the tower building.