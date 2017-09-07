Chance to ‘Go Ape’ as plans for top tourist attraction gets go-ahead

North Lincolnshire Planning Committee has approved plans to bring Go Ape to North Lincolnshire.

The region’s first Go Ape will be at Normanby Hall Country Park that will create 30 jobs, is expected to be ready for visitors in April 2018.

Go Ape is a Tree Top Adventure course. The high ropes obstacles course has zip wires and rope swings with different levels of challenge. The nearest Go Ape to North Lincolnshire is in Sherwood Forest, Nottingham.

Go Ape will compliment what is already at Normanby Hall Country Park and will attract thousands of people across the region.

Normanby Hall Country Park is home to a 15 pitch caravan and campsite which is great for those visitors who want to extend their stay, particularly for visitors who are coming from outside of North Lincolnshire and want to make the most of their visit to the park.

Normanby Hall Country Park is an award-winning venue that is popular among visitors and received Royal approval when the Queen visited in 2002.

Go Ape is a multi-award winning provider of high rope adventures in the UK. They have established 30 sites in the UK and 17 in the USA, and celebrated their sixth millionth visitor in the UK in 2016. They would be solely responsible for installing and operating the course and for all associated costs with the project – including installation, management and maintenance of the facilities.

Councillor Rob Waltham, leader, North Lincolnshire Council, said: “I’m delighted that the Planning Committee has approved plans to bring top tourist attraction Go Ape to our award-winning Normanby Hall Country Park. This is a huge private sector investment that will create jobs and put North Lincolnshire on a national platform and bring thousands of visitors to this fantastic area, who will want to return once they experience what the area has to offer.

“The move signifies a firm commitment from Go Ape to develop North Lincolnshire as a top tourist destination. I can’t think of a better place to host Go Ape than Normanby Hall Country Park. It will provide a major boost to the area and to local businesses.”