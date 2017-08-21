Chance for Sheffield teenagers to find out about construction careers on retail quarter site visit

Sheffield school leavers can get a taste of a potential next step with a special look at how the city is being developed.

Construction firm Bam, which is building the first phase of the retail quarter, has invited young people to come on site and see what kind of career opportunities are available in the industry.

The company will hold two sessions for those aged at least 14 at 9.30am and 1pm on Friday.

Construction manager Nick Howdle said: “The construction industry is booming in Sheffield city region and so many employers are offering great opportunities for school-leavers.

"You can come along to this free informal session about how to start your career. Many people don’t realise that there are now a huge range of different roles in construction and it’s not just about getting your hands dirty.

"Come along for a guided tour and chat to employees and apprentices about how to take your first steps.”

Bam is working with the city council on the project, which involves the construction of a six storey office block with shops and restaurants at ground level.

Cabinet member for business and investment Mazher Iqbal said: “Events like this help to inspire the next generation of people who will transform our city.

"We are committed to helping local people gain the skills they need to gain good jobs and support growing businesses in the region. We offer the most apprenticeships of any major UK city and are delighted that companies like Bam who are working here are supporting our mission.”

Places must be booked in advanced and are on a first-come, first-served basis. Anyone under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

E-mail Carol Shaw at Bam to reserve your place at cshaw@bam.co.uk.