Cash for Reset

Finance Yorkshire has invested £300,000 in a Sheffield company which makes it easy to check contractors’ qualifications.

Employing 18 people, Reset’s technology is now used at more than 200 NHS sites and several universities across the UK, in addition to many public and private sector businesses.

Managing Director Gary Duce, left, with Graham Davies of FY, said: “Finance Yorkshire’s investment supported us at a time when we were gaining a foothold in the marketplace and needed to ramp up our marketing, sales and software development.”