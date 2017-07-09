Car showroom plan for old Sheffield works site revealed

Two new car showrooms could be built on the site of a former workshop.

Sean Elwood, of Elmsdale Estates Ltd, has applied to develop the old Albert Works site off Penistone Road.

The vacant land was previously home to Presto Tools, but Mr Elwood wants to bring it back into use.

According to the plans, the site would be split into two independent showrooms, run by different companies.

The application is outline, meaning more detailed plans must be approved before work can begin.

But Mr Elwood expects both buildings to have a ‘typical car showroom appearance with a mixture of glazed and clad façades’.

Each would be likely to have a gross internal floor area of up to 40,000 square feet.

Access to the showrooms would be from Old Penistone Road.

