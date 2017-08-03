Camp out at conference

Have your say

Sheffield is hosting the UK’s first conference for the outdoor industry - set to include an overnight camp.

The Outdoors Future Camp will feature speakers and workshops as well as trail-running, bouldering and mountain biking.

The aim of the two-day event is to ‘unite and inspire’ young leaders of the recreation industries.

Sheffield re-branded itself as the Outdoor City in 2015 to capitalise on its reputation for attracting extreme sports enthusiasts and easy access to the countryside.

Since then it has enjoyed a close relationship with the Outdoor Industry Association. The new conference is organised by the association and event organisation company ISPO Academy.

Coun Mazher Iqbal, Sheffield City Council’s cabinet member for business and investment, said: “We are delighted that Outdoors Future Camp will be held in Sheffield.

“We have a great reputation for hosting business events and conferences thanks to the work of Conference Sheffield and the exceptional venues and hoteliers that operate in the city.

“Our status as The Outdoor City makes this particular event even more fitting and gives us the opportunity to showcase some of the more alternative venues, settings and experiences that Sheffield has to offer.”

The Camp will also have an adventure team challenge, while a hog roast and live music will bring a ‘festival atmosphere’ to the evening.

The event is at Ecclesall Woods Discovery Centre on September 5-6.