Businesses could make way for new housing in Sheffield

A car wash and restaurant could be knocked down to make way for two new apartment blocks.

Julian Higgins has applied to Sheffield Council to demolish Handsworth Car Wash and Koh-I-Noor in Handsworth Road.

Mr Higgins wants to build 12 apartments and two shops in their place, split across two 2.5-storey blocks.

In 2010 the council rejected a previous application by Mr Higgins and another man, Bashir Hussain, to build three shop units and 14 apartments on the site. According to the new plans the number of apartments has been reduced to 12 to satisfy concerns over parking and traffic.

The developer has also increased the number of parking spaces from 15 to 20 in the latest application, while separating the proposal into two buildings rather than the one originally suggested.