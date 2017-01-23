Business park plan for old Sheffield ironworks site

Part of an old ironworks and colliery could be turned into a business park.

Neways Associates wants to develop the old Thorncliffe site off Churchill Way, Chapeltown.

How the new business park could look.

According to plans submitted to Sheffield Council, the park would have eight business units for high quality light industrial use.

Seven would go to speculative tenants and the eighth would be used by Neways.

The site was subject to a previous planning application for a similar scheme, which was approved by councillors in 2006. That permission has now expired.

The new plan states: “The site has been subsequently acquired by the current owner and this application seeks to develop the site to provide new business and industrial units in keeping with the previous planning application for the site.”

