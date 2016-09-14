BUSINESS AWARDS: The best PR you’ll ever get

A morale boost, the confidence of investors - and the best PR you’ll ever get.

Those are just a few of the many benefits of a business award, according to those who have won them.

Marie Cooper, plant manager at Parker Hannifin in Sheffield, won business person of the year at the Sheffield Business Awards in 2015, while her company picked up the manufacturing and outstanding awards.

She said: “It was great recognition for the business and staff. It increased morale - people feel they are working a successful company - and wider recognition. And the Public Relations is worth a lot of advertising.”

Marie spoke out less than a week before the deadline for entries into this year’s award. The deadline is 5pm on Monday, September 19.

Look North's Harry Gration returns as host this year

Inventor Richard Mills has a different view. He won the technology award last year for his SleepCogni device and says it gives a start-up huge credibility.

It uses a combination of lights, sounds and monitoring to help people sleep. Following interest from major brands and an initial round of investment, SleepCogni is in the final stages of a second, larger deal.

He added: “The award was early endorsement that shows everyone involved in the business, including potential investors, it was a great idea. It helped me keep investors engaged in the company.”

Awards night will be on Thursday, December 1, at Ponds Forge International Sports Centre in Sheffield. The event is run by Sheffield Chamber and The Star.

Chamber executive director Richard Wright said: “The annual Sheffield Business Awards are a great opportunity to forget the everyday challenges and put yourselves up there to prove you are amongst the best in our city. Winning is a great early Christmas present so get your applications in now.”

Sixteen categories are up for grabs, including, new this year, a Special Recognition Award which is open to any business, individual, charity, scheme or project that has significantly contributed to the Sheffield economy.

The categories:

* Best Use of Technology, sponsored by Simm Engineering Group

* The Learning Unlimited Young Business Person of the Year Award

* High Growth Business of the Year Award, sponsored by Doncaster Sheffield Airport

* The Lupton Fawcett Next Big Thing Award

* The Shorts Chartered Accountants Business Person of the Year

* Excellence in Retail Services Award, sponsored by Meadowhall

* The Wake Smith Excellence in Manufacturing Award

* The People Development Award sponsored by The Sheffield College

* Small Business Award

* Business in the Community

* Export Award

* Excellence in Professional Services Award

* Outstanding Business of the Year

* Special Recognition Award

* Chamber Charity of the Year

Elevation Recruitment Group returns as headline sponsor. Other sponsors include Emirates Airline, Pure Awards Management and web design firm Rare.

