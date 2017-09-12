Breaking: Council approves £300 million Meadowhall extension

Have your say

Meadowhall's owners have been granted permission to build a £300 million extension to the Sheffield shopping centre.

Councillors today voted unanimously in favour of the development, which will contain new shops, restaurants, a cinema and other leisure uses.

Concerns had been raised about the impact on the city centre and nearby towns and shopping centres, as well as traffic and air quality.

But members of the planning committee were satisfied that British Land, which co-owns Meadowhall with the Norwegian government's pension fund, had proven the benefits of the scheme.

Once it opens in 2021, the glass-roofed leisure hall should create more than 1,000 jobs.

