Branded food at bargain prices

Three years ago, Daniel Mitchell and Wendy Brabbs bought Value Foods at Crystal Peaks market and have been bringing bargains to shoppers ever since.

Three years ago, Daniel Mitchell and Wendy Brabbs bought Value Foods at Crystal Peaks market and have been bringing bargains to shoppers ever since.

Crystal Peaks Market feature Value Foods owner Daniel Mitchell

The couple previously owned a sandwich shop in Chesterfield, but when the chance to buy the discount food stall came up they knew they could not turn it down.

“It was something different to do,” said Daniel.

“The shop has been here for about 25 years, but we sell even better value products than before.

“We have doubled the number of customers since we took over.

“We also got an alcohol licence, which nobody else in the market has.”

They are able to sell a case of Carlsberg for £12 – and also a box of Thornton’s chocolates for £1.

Daniel and Wendy go direct to suppliers for their goods, often buying huge quantities to be able to get these low prices.

“We took about 1,000 boxes of those Thornton’s chocolates to be able to get such a good deal – but they are selling well.

“We often take big pallets of items to be able to get things at the price we want.

“We get three or four deliveries of new stock a week. We have four storage units here to be able to store things and also the garage at home. We always have new products ready to come out when there is space.”

There are always new products on offer at the stall – from Blue Dragon sauces to Capri Sun drinks pouches, Super Noodles and McVities biscuits.

Daniel said: “We have new products every day. I use Facebook to tell people what’s new or what we have coming up and then within a few hours people can be here for it.

“You get the same people who come in every week, just looking to see what we have that’s new or different.

“We get a whole range of people coming; in the day it tends to be elderly customers , and then at half past three we get the schoolchildren and at weekends it’s families.”

The shop is run with the motto ‘the way to save’ – and it certainly offers some fantastic bargains on the more than 1,000 products available.

“We offer deals that others can’t and we are cheaper than all of the supermarkets,” said Daniel.

“We want to help people make their money go further. We do sell some products which are right up to the best before date, or just after it, but they are always sold a lot cheaper and we always let our customers know.

“People come in and pick up a basket and have a good browse around. They are always pleased with the discounts we offer.”