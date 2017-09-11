Boeing Sheffield groundbreaking ceremony

Have your say

Boeing will today hold an event to mark the start of construction work on a £20m factory in Sheffield - its first in Europe.

Sir Michael Arthur, president of Boeing Europe, will give a speech at a groundbreaking ceremony at a site on Sheffield Business Park.

It will be attended by James Needham who will head up Sheffield operations, Roger Bourne, deputy head of Aerospace Hub at BEIS, local business and council VIPs and apprentices.

Boeing is receiving £5.75m of public money from the Business Investment Fund, run by the Local Enterprise Partnership, the business body which covers Sheffield City Region.

It chose Sheffield due to the world-class research facilities which have grown up in the area after it founded the Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre, with Sheffield University, in 2001.

The AMRC developed on the former Orgreave site in Rotherham but has expanded on to the former airport site, now Sheffield Business Park, dubbed ‘AMRC2’.

The new factory is set to open in late 2018 and employ up to 50.

It will make actuators, the motors which move wing flaps.

Boeing Sheffield will form part of the company’s global network of commercial aeroplanes fabrication sites and will produce actuation system components for the Next-Generation 737, 737 MAX and 777 aircraft.

It will manufacture spur gears, shafts and housings from materials that are sourced in the UK.

Components will be shipped to Boeing Portland.

It will make bevel and mixed gears for these assemblies, then inspect and assemble components from both sites into actuation systems.

Boeing Portland will install the systems onto flaps and ship them to Boeing’s airplane factories for installation on airplane wings.