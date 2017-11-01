Big ideas for a better Sheffield unveiled by city students

Bold plans to transform rundown parts of Sheffield city centre have been unveiled.

The innovative ideas include plans to build a ‘great pier’ over the old Castle Market site from which people will be able to see the excavation of Sheffield Castle when it starts in the spring.

Another proposal is to open Moorfoot to pedestrians.

Construction of the pier could start next year if investment is secured.

Another proposal is to open up the Moorfoot building and create better connections between The Moor and London Road.

Sheffield’s brightest student minds will this week show off their big ideas to improve the city centre.

They are working on radical solutions to improve life for pedestrians and cyclists and showcase historic sites.

The pier would let people see the excavation work on the site.

The plans – commissioned by real clients as part of a ‘live project’ module – will go on show this week.

But the students, on the University of Sheffield’s architecture masters degree, hope their ideas will get the political support they need to become reality.

Groups from the architecture masters degree have been working on 'live' projects, commissioned by real clients to come up with solutions that could - with the right investment - be put into place one day.

David Hodgson is one of the students working on the pier.

The team working on the Castlegate plans.

"We are immensely excited to be working with a variety of local stakeholders to bring 'The Great Pier' project to life," he said.

"There is a real appetite for an alternative approach to the Castlegate site that goes beyond traditional development. We hope that the pier will exemplify a number of exciting possibilities that will inspire any future alterations.

"The excavation of Sheffield Castle is an extraordinary endeavour and our design focuses on enabling the inclusion of local residents. Our team has been captivated by the project and has been working hard to produce the best possible work as to have a real impact for the future of Castlegate."

The group of 15 students is working with Yorkshire Artspace - which is based in Exchange Place Studios next to the site - and Bal Fashions, which will host an invitation-only preview of the plans on Thursday.

The pier would emerge from this corner.

The plans will then go on display online with a public exhibition later in the year.

Another group is working with the Labour Party Planning Policy Forum on a long-held council ambition to reopen the gates under the Moorfoot building.

As part of their work, the students are trying to rethink the way cars, pedestrians and cyclists travel between London Road and The Moor.

This would then, they hope, encourage wider investment in that area.

Tom Hart said the aim was to create a model ‘to demonstrate that by investing more money in public realm it can provide a further investment catalyst to other areas.”

The Moorfoot plans will go on public display at Treehouse Cafe in Boston Street, off London Road, from 3pm to 5pm today.

The team working on the Moorfoot plans.

The group hopes to attract the interest of names such as The Moor co-owner Aberdeen Asset Management.

The students hope to improve the connection between The Moor and London Road.