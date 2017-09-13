Bake with Lizzie: A taste of Greek bread

Have your say

Sheffield baker Lizzie Schofield is cooking up a new recipe for Star readers every Wednesday, to tie in with the Great British Bake Off.

Her recipe following the bread week episode is below.

For more recipes from her artisan bakery Bakes By Butter, visit www.bakesbybutter.com.

This sundried tomato and feta soda bread is the perfect recipe for the time poor or bread making beginners; it’s incredibly simple with delicious results.

Take out the tomato and feta and you’ve got a homemade white loaf to last you the week.

Ingredients

500g plain white flour

200g sundried tomatoes, drained

200g feta, crumbled

360ml buttermilk

1 tsp bicarbonate of soda

1 tsp fine sea salt

For decoration

Sprigs of rosemary

Method

n Preheat the oven to 200C/180C fan/gas 6. Roughly chop the sundried tomatoes and set aside with the crumbled feta.

n Put the flour, bicarb and sea salt in large mixing bowl and stir to combine.

n Make a well in the centre and pour in the buttermilk. Bringing the flour in from the sides, stir with a wooden spoon until the mixture starts to come together as dough.

n At this point dust the work surface with a little flour and tip the mixture out, kneading until it forms a smooth ball of dough.

n Start to knead in the sundried tomato and feta, a handful at a time. Once combined, shape the dough into a ball.

n Dust a baking tray with flour and transfer the dough to the tray, then stud the outside with rosemary sprigs.

n Bake for 30 minutes until golden and cooked through. Allow the loaf to cool before slicing.