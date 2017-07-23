Approval sought for work to convert Sheffield offices into 36-bed home

Council officers have been asked to approve work to convert offices into housing units that was completed over six months ago.
Amji Hussain has submitted a retrospective planning application to convert a building on the corner of Stanley Street and Wicker Lane.
The proposal is to turn the first and second floors from offices into a 36-bed house in multiple occupancy, or HMO – but according to the application the work was completed in December last year.
The pool hall on the ground floor is not part of the plans.
