Approval for 77-homes plan on former school site in Sheffield

A developer has won permission to build 77 new homes on a vacant plot in Norfolk Park.

Sigma Capital Group, working with Sheffield Housing Company, will now be able to carry out its plans for the land off East Bank Road, where the former East Hill primary and secondary schools once stood.

The land was once home to the East Hill schools.

There was only one objection to the proposal from Replicast Ltd. The manufacturing firm, based near the site, said the development was guaranteed to cause a significant impact to our business’.

It said homes would have to be built near its premises, which generates noise, waste and odours’.

But officers said there would not be any issues. They said noise from the firm’s site was not particularly audible or problematic, although some plant and equipment could be heard’, and that double glazing would help reduce it further.