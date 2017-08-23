Approval for 256-home estate in Sheffield suburb

Councillors have approved a developer's plan to finish off a Sheffield housing estate.

Sigma, working with Sheffield Housing Company, has been granted permission to to put up 256 homes on Manor Boot’, a site off Prince of Wales Road.

The site was once home to a previous housing development, but that has been knocked down so all that remains are the roads - which the new development would broadly stick to.

The developer also wants to incorporate a nearby area of green space called Woodthorpe Ravine and develop it for people to enjoy.

Some people raised concerns about increased traffic. But on Tuesday councillors approved the proposal.

Coun Chris Rosling-Josephs said: "It used to have houses on it. It's going to have houses and re-population again and it's good to see a new population on that area - and probably one that will be more sustainable than the previous one."