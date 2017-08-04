Approval for 17-storey block of student flats in Sheffield city centre

Have your say

Another block of student flats has been granted planning permission.

The latest proposal comes from iQ Student Accommodation, which will now be able to build a 17-storey tower with 257 bedrooms on a car park in St George’s Close, Netherthorpe.

The £15 million development will have a mix of three, four and five bedroom apartments, four and six bedroom cluster flats along with single en-suite studios.

Mark Worcester of planning agent Turley told Tuesday’s council meeting the new building was ‘deliberately designed to appeal to a range of students with different backgrounds’.

There were no objections to the plans.

Coun Roger Davison praised the close location to the University of Sheffield and said it would bring economic benefit to the area.