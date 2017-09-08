Apartments plan for Sheffield carpet showroom

A showroom could be extended and converted into apartments.

Plans have this week been submitted to change the use of the first and second floors of Pyramid Carpets in Chesterfield Road, Woodseats.

According to a statement prepared by DLP Planning, the building would be extended and the top two floors turned into 14 apartments, 12 of which would be two-bedroom and two with just one bedroom.

Each would be open plan with dining and kitchen areas as well as a separate shower room.

The application highlights a previous planning approval to turn the second floor into two five-bedroom flats as evidence a residential use is acceptable in the shopping area.

It adds: “The proposed change of use will incorporate a high-quality design that is responsive to the adjacent residential properties and commensurate with the street scene.”