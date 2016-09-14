Aiming to give guests the best

Hampton by Hilton Sheffield hotel has appointed a new general manager.

Louise Thrussell will oversee both the hotel and the adjacent Marco’s New York Italian restaurant.

The 35-year-old, who has relocated to the region from Luton, brings almost two decades of experience within the hotel industry to the post, having worked her way up from her first job as a guest service assistant in 2002.

She said: “I’m thrilled to have joined the team here in Sheffield and to be bringing my skills to a busy city-centre hotel. For me, hotel management is all about the people and delivering the very best.”