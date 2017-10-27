60 jobs at Sheffield tech firm Perkbox and a move to bigger offices

Have your say

A fast-growing Sheffield tech company is moving to bigger premises as it prepares to recruit 60 staff.

Perkbox, which employs 42 on Scotland Street, is looking for offices more than double the size, to accommodate 100 people.

Operations manager Wayne Adams said the firm’s growth was due to targeting the SME market, offering perks young people wanted and clever tech.

Perkbox claims to be the fastest growing employee benefits firm in the UK with 300,000 users at more than 30,000 companies.

Firms pay Perkbox which loads offers into an app used by employees such as a free coffee, 20 per cent off lunch, half-price cinema tickets or discounts with Amazon, Sainsburys and Tesco.

Wayne said money spent with them went further than simply handing a pay rise to staff, who in turn, saw it as a way of being rewarded they enjoyed more than traditional perks such as health or dental insurance.

He added: “A pay rise doesn’t cut it any more. What people want from their employer is to feel rewarded.

“Perks help wages last a bit longer, they also help firms recruit and retain people. Perkbox has catered for a lot of companies that haven’t offered this before.”

The firm was founded in London in 2015, the Sheffield office opened in January aiming to hire 100 people in its first year. Total headcount is 160.

Wayne said they had pushed recruiting timescale to the middle of 2018.

At the same time the firm is looking for larger premises, aiming to move in March.

He added: “We started with six in Sheffield, now we have a sales team, a customer happiness team, a partner relations team and account managers.

“But we have slowed down the rate at which we hire people to keep the company culture.”

At 34, he was the oldest member of staff, whose average age was 23, he added.

Perkbox prides itself on looking after workers, offering all the perks available to client companies as well as free shares and free breakfast. It was in this year’s Sunday Times 100 Best Small Companies to work, Wayne added.

The firm had chosen Sheffield due to its ready supply of good graduates from two universities and easy access to London and the North.

“We have built relationships with both universities and filled the place with recent graduates who want to work hard in somewhere exciting.

“We wanted to be in a city that would help us spread across the North.”

Last year, Perkbox raised £4.35 million for expansion by crowdfunding.