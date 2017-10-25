50 Sheffield jobs as video games heavyweight Sumo expands

Sumo Digital is set to create up to 50 jobs in the city after the boss pledged: “our significant growth will always be in Sheffield.”

The fast-growing video games company - which also has offices in Nottingham and India - is taking space adjacent to its headquarters in Brightside.

Chief executive Carl Cavers said he expected total headcount to grow by 60 in the next year and up to 50 of the new jobs would be in Sheffield.

The company has just hired five senior members of staff - a chief financial officer and four key operational posts - to support the growing team, he added.

The firm employs 460, some 300 in Sheffield. The Nottingham office is also taking more space.

Turnover is on target to hit £30m this year, up from £23m.

Mr Cavers said: “Our significant growth will always be in Sheffield. We are very fortunate that South Yorkshire has a huge heritage in games which has been good for us over the last 14 years. The universities have great games courses and produce good graduates.

“We also work on some of the world’s best games franchises, which attracts people. And Sheffield is a nice place to live, it’s safe and it’s got everything you want.”

Working in partnership with top-tier publishers including Sony and Microsoft, the business has produced games including Little Big Planet 3, Forza Horizon 2 (Xbox 360) and Disney Infinity 3.0, which have sold millions of copies.

It is currently working on Crackdown 3 with Microsoft and Dead Island 2.

Mr Cavers did not confirm a report in The Times that Sumo had brought in Zeus Capital to advise on a floatation on the stock exchange, valuing the firm at £150m.

He said: “We will always be linked to stories around structure. We are always evaluating and reviewing opportunities.”

Private investment company Perwyn bought Sumo last year, aiming to help it become a ‘world leader in games development’.