£5.75m grant for Boeing Sheffield

Aerospace giant Boeing will receive a £5.75 million grant to set up a £20m factory in Sheffield.

The biggest plane maker in the world is receiving public funds from the Sheffield City Region, a body which represents nine local councils.

The move was agreed by the Combined Authority ‘in the absence of the public and press’ at its latest meeting.

The cash is from the £52m Business Investment Fund, half of which is for inward investment.

McLaren Automotive is receiving £12m from the same fund to build a £50m factory on the Advanced Manufacturing Park.

Sir Nigel Knowles, chair of the business arm of the Sheffield City Region said the Boeing grant ‘helps secure’ a research and development programme and a new factory.

He added: “Boeing Sheffield and McLaren Automotive are globally recognised advanced manufacturers and we’re delighted to have been able to support them to locate here.

“In a globally competitive environment we will do whatever we can to make sure great businesses invest here.

“We have a balanced strategy of investment. This includes supporting major inward investors like Boeing as well as family-run city region firms.

“We have helped unlock £50.5m of total investment into the city region – and we know that for every £1 we invest we will generate £24 of economic benefit.”

The Boeing Sheffield factory will make ‘actuators,’ motors which move wing flaps. They will be shipped to the states to be fitted to wings which will be transported to a third site to be attached to planes.

It is understood the local plant will be built near Sheffield University’s Factory 2050 on Sheffield Business Park near Catcliffe. There are also unconfirmed reports that Boeing has plans for four phases of construction in the region over several years.

Boeing was unavailable for comment.

A planning application for the McLaren factory has been submitted.