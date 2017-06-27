£300m Meadowhall extension plan is delayed again

£300m plans for an extension at Meadowhall have been delayed for a third time over traffic concerns.

Highways England has asked for another month to consider the impact it would have on local roads and Junction 34 of the M1 - despite the project being scaled down.

Meadowhall's expansion plans have been on hold for months.

It means that at best the scheme won’t go before the planning committee at Sheffield City Council until September - 10 months after it was lodged by owners British Land in November 2016.

A Highways England spokeswoman said: “Work on the review is still ongoing with Sheffield City Council and the developers but we are entering the final stages.”

A British Land spokesman said: “We continue to work closely with Sheffield City Council and Highways England to ensure we bring forward the best possible proposals for Sheffield City Region and all its residents.”

Last month British Land submitted a revised application with fewer shops and a smaller cinema. It also promised not to convert the existing Vue cinema, the Oasis dining area or any of the leisure or catering space in the new extension into shops in the future.

The new leisure hall would employ hundreds.

Highways England initially put the plan on hold for six months in December. In May it asked for another month and that has been extended again until the end of July.

A spokesman said: “The Strategic Road Network is a critical national asset and as such we work to ensure that it operates and is managed in the public interest, both in respect of current activities and needs as well as in providing effective stewardship of its long-term operation and integrity.

“This junction comprises a northern and southern roundabout. The priority for Highways England with regards to this application is to consider the impact of development-generated traffic at both roundabouts, particularly given the known capacity constraints at Junction 34.”

The M1 near Meadowhall, Highways England is worried about the impact of more traffic. Photo: Google.

The famous turquoise roofs could be joined by a huge glass one.

The proposed �300 million Meadowhall extension.

