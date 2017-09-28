30 jobs as Rotherham fabricator wins huge rail parts contract

A Rotherham metal fabrication firm is creating more than 30 manufacturing jobs and 12 apprenticeships after winning a multi-million contract with the rail industry.

Brinsworth-based MTL will supply aluminium components to a rail industry manufacturer supplying the Crossrail project in London.

More than 30 welding, fabrication, CNC machining, press braking and painting jobs are being created.

The contract will run for several years at the company’s factory on Grange Lane.

It comes after it won a deal to make armoured steel hulls for one of the largest defence manufacturers in Europe.

Karl Stewart, commercial director at MTL Advanced, said: “We won this contract based on our manufacturing capabilities and our commitment to quality and delivery.

“The business is expanding and we have increased staff numbers from 130 to over 250 since 2015, which is expected to reach 300 by 2018. This is an exciting time for us, the UK’s manufacturing industry and the surrounding area as we continue to boost local job creation.”

The growth at MTL is supported by a number of long term contract wins in industries such as defence, recycling and construction.

The company has also recently taken on eight engineering apprentices and is looking to increase this to 20, as part of a five-year programme.

Karl added: “We have identified key areas as part of our ambitious growth strategy, and rail is a sector where we can make great progress as we are ideally located in Yorkshire’s booming manufacturing hub.”

The rail project involves processes including laser cutting, bending, machining, welding and fabrication.

A dedicated clean area is used for welding the aluminium structures and a new surface treatment facility has been developed for shot peening aluminium.

MTL is part of Lancashire-based WEC Group Ltd which employs 820 staff at sites in Lancashire, Merseyside, Yorkshire and the West Midlands.

WEC rescued MTL from administration in 2015.

Since then it has received more than £8.5m of investment in laser cutting, robotic welding and machining technology. The site also boasts laser cutting machine robotic pressing and welding capabilities.