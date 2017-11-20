Search

£1m Gripple social club

Hugh Facey with Rt Revd Jack Nicholls, former Bishop of Sheffield, at the launch of GLIDE House.
Sheffield manufacturer Gripple has opened a £1m social and training centre in a listed former school.

Founder Hugh Facey launched GLIDE House on Attercliffe Common at a ceremony attended by scores of staff.

The firm converted the former Jaywing headquarters, also known as Players’ Cafe and originally Carbrook County School, built in 1874.

Mr Facey said: “We had been looking for somewhere for five years. I was just driving along when I saw the ‘for sale’ sign. I came in and hated the mezzanine and pillars. But when I came a second time I thought, ‘this is it!’

Rt Revd Jack Nicholls, a former Bishop of Sheffield, conducted the official opening.

He said: “I think Hugh Facey will be on the front row in heaven when the time comes.”

Gripple makes wire joiners and has hit £60m turnover for the first time.