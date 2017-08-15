150 bosses plead for devolution in Sheffield City Region

One hundred and fifty business leaders are pleading with council leaders to sign Sheffield City Region’s £900m devolution deal.

Bosses have signed an open letter expressing fears that job creation and investment will be ‘stifled’ if it fails to go ahead.

Jon Bolton, chief executive Liberty Steel in South Yorkshire. Picture Tony Johnson.

And they have called for unity from the leaders of Rotherham, Barnsley, Doncaster and Sheffield.

The deal - for powers, £900m over 30 years and a metro mayor - is on hold until September so Barnsley and Doncaster can explore other options including Yorkshire-wide devolution.

The Government has consistently said no other deal is on the table.

Signatories to the letter include the present and 12 former Master Cutlers of the Company of Cutlers, which represents manufacturers in Sheffield City Region. Representatives from regional bodies including EEF and Medilink have signed, as have bosses from firms in Doncaster, Barnsley, Chesterfield and Sheffield.

High profile companies on the list include Liberty Speciality Steels, Henry Boot, Outokumpu, British Land, AES Engineering, Wosskow Brown, Metalysis and Mount Pleasant Hotel in Doncaster.

The vice chancellors of Sheffield’s two universities - Sir Ketih Burnett and Prof Chris Husbands - and Sir Nigel Knowles, chair of the Sheffield City Region Local Enterprise Partnership have also signed.

The letter states: ‘The possible loss to the region of significant funding is clearly of real concern; the damage to the region’s reputation and impact on business confidence is potentially equally or more damaging to our long term prospects.’

It adds: ‘We have the possibility to be the paramount region of the country with regard to advanced manufacturing, health provision and research, digital innovation and other sectors. We should continue to pursue this actively and thereby significantly enhance the job opportunities and life prospects for our citizens. A Yorkshire deal may emerge as a possibility in the years ahead, but surely we will be better placed to be a strong component of that, should it arise, if we push ahead to really strengthen South Yorkshire first’.

And: ‘There may be concern about an elected mayor for our region. We believe current uncertainties and apparent differences argue the case for this eloquently. The right choice of mayor can act as a powerful internal facilitator, bringing our region closer together - elected leaders, private sector, voluntary sector and other relevant parties.’

SIGNATORIES OF THE LETTER TO LEADERS:

Jon Bolton – Chief Executive, Liberty Steel – Sheffield/Rotherham

David Bloy – Director, British Land plc - Sheffield

Sir Keith Burnett – Vice Chancellor, University of Sheffield

Prof Chris Husbands – Vice Chancellor, Sheffield Hallam University

Sir Nigel Knowles – Chair, Sheffield City Region LEP

John Beeley – Director, Outokumpu - Sheffield

Margaret Wood – Founder, ‘The Opportunity Group’ - Doncaster

Rachel Jarvis-Abbott - Cobra Sport Exhausts UK Ltd – Sheffield

Joanna Allen – Group Finance Director, Pressure Technologies plc – Sheffield

Rachel Jarvis Allen – Director, Cobra Sport - Sheffield

Nima Amiri – Managing Director, Yaad Ltd – Sheffield

Bob Asquith – Owner, Paraxis – Sheffield

John Baddeley – Director, Wake Smith Solicitors – Sheffield

John Barber – Director, RLB - Sheffield

Richard Bartrop – Director, Pafbag Ltd – Sheffield

Nick Bass - Director, One2Call Ltd – Sheffield

Ms Jay Bayani – Managing Director, Bayani HR & Employment Law - Sheffield

Hermann Beck – Owner/Director, Holiday Inns – Sheffield

Nick Beecroft – Director, HLM Architects – Sheffield

Paul Bennett – Director, NS Group – Sheffield

Nick Riley - Board Director of WCEC Group Ltd t/a Whittam Cox Architects- Sheffield and Chesterfield

Martin Bennett - Chairman and Managing Director, Associated Chemists (Wicker) Ltd - Sheffield.

Roland Bolton – Senior Director, DLP (Planning) Ltd – Sheffield

Tim Bottrill – Partner, Colloco – Sheffield

John Bowes – Divisional Director, Mott MacDonald Ltd - Sheffield

John Bramah – Past Master Cutler

Bob Bridge BSc(Hons) TechIOSH - Managing Director, Bridge Safety and Training – Sheffield

Gordon Bridge – Director, AES Engineering and Past Master Cutler – Rotherham

Chris Brown – Director, Cooper Brown Enterprises - Sheffield

Ian Brown – Managing Partner, Wosskow Brown – Sheffield and Barnsley

Mark Capper – Director, Mark Capper Photography – Sheffield

Jerry Cheung – Managing Director, New Era Development - Sheffield

Andrew Colton – Director, Zachrome - Chesterfield

Ryan Connolly – Director, Highlander IT and Telecoms – Sheffield

Ken Cooke – Director, CTW Hardfacings - Sheffield

John Cooper - Managing Director, Red Route North Ltd – Sheffield

Malcolm Cooper -Managing Director, MCA Cooper Associates – Sheffield

Marie Cooper – Director, BG Engineering - Sheffield

Richard Cowie PhD - Technical Director, Cerex Ltd – Sheffield

Gary Cunliffe - Managing Director, Cunliffe Building Services Ltd – Barnsley

Karl Dalgleish BSc (Hons) Dip TP MPhil MRTPI – Director, Kada Research Ltd – Sheffield

Antony Davies – Owner, Marmotte Consulting – Sheffield

Professor Philip Davies – Editor, Equinox Publishing - Sheffield

Jason Denmark – Managing Director, ITI Network Services - Sheffield

Andrew Denniff – Chief Executive, Chamber of Commerce – Barnsley/Rotherham

Mark Dransfield – Owner/MD, Dransfield Properties Ltd – Sheffield

Richard Edwards – Master Cutler

Paul Foot - Managing Partner, Withers & Rogers LLP - Sheffield

Simon Gedye RIBA – Architect, architect_Studio Gedye Ltd – Hathersage

Gail Gibbons – CEO, Sheffield Futures - Sheffield

Phil Goldman - Co - Founder , The Eden Dora Trust for Children with Encephalitis – Sheffield

Richard S Goodinson – Director, Strida (UK) Ltd – Sheffield

Martin Gorman – Chair, Friends of Sheffield Castle - Sheffield

David Gray – Director, Green Incubator – Sheffield

David Grey – Owner/Director, OSL Group and Past Master Cutler – Sheffield

Michael Hackett – Owner, TDC Ltd - Sheffield

Chris Heald – Bursar/Company Secretary, Westbourne School – Sheffield

Shaun Hessey, Managing Director, Peterman Fork Lift Trucks Group - Sheffield

David Hobson - Chief Executive, Olympic Legacy Park Ltd – Sheffield

Paul Holden – Director, Peak Architects Ltd - Sheffield

Peter Hoy – Director, Macalloy – Rotherham

Dr Gregory Flint BDS MBA CMgr FCMI MIC FInstLM MIScT - Clinical Director, Breathe Medical Ltd – Sheffield

Tim Hale – Owner/Director, Champion Hire - Sheffield

Alan Heeley – Managing Director, Heeley Medical – Chapeltown

Paul Houghton – Partner, Grant Thornton – Sheffield

Peter Hoy – Managing Director, Macalloy - Sheffield

Chris Hudson - Managing Director, Chimo Sheffield (Mfg) Ltd - Sheffield

Alex Jackson – Managing Director, Wolf Safety Lamp Ltd – Sheffield

Keith Jackson – professional director advising boards – Sheffield

Matt Jackson – Managing Director, UK Workspace Ltd - Sheffield

Glenn Jaques – Director, BRM Law Ltd – Sheffield

Christopher Jewitt – Chairman, Footprint Tools - Sheffield

Nick Jones - Group Finance Director, Westbrook Holdings Ltd – Dronfield

Tan Khan – Director, Monaghans - Sheffield

Peter Kennan – Owner, Peter Kennan Consulting – Sheffield

Raymond Kinsella – Regional Manager, Great Places Housing Group - Sheffield

Alexis Krachai – MD, Counter Context - Sheffield

Alastair Lang -Chief Executive, acl management services ltd - Doncaster

Sam Leeder – Partner, Actus Insurance Ltd – Sheffield

Pam Liversidge – Past Master Cutler and Quest Investments

Doug Liversidge – Past Master Cutler and Quest Investments

Rachel Loaring - Managing Director, Revive Medicare Ltd – Sheffield

Peter Lowe – Managing Director, Hadee Engineering Ltd - Holbrook

Janita Maaranen, MBA - Managing Director, Into Professional Ltd – Sheffield

Neil MacDonald – Past Master Cutler

Colin MacKenzie – Managing Director, MCI Diventi – Sheffield

Dennis Makey – Director, Mascot Management Ltd - Sheffield

Michael Mallett – Past Master Cutler

Steve Manley – Director, Universal Office Products – Sheffield Branch

Peter McDermott – Director, Ancon – Sheffield

Richard McIIroy – Managing Director, Mounct Pleasant Hotel - Doncaster

Craig McKay – Director, Evenort Ltd and Past Master Cutler - Sheffield

Nick McKee – Managing Director, Air Accessories Ltd – Sheffield Branch

Bernard McMahon – CEO/Owner, Barisal Biotech – Sheffield

Paul Mercer – Director, HERA Regeneration Ltd - Sheffield

Richard Mills – CEO, Braintrain2020 Ltd – Sheffield

Nigel Morley – Director, Hadfield, Cawkwell, Davidson - Sheffield

Eddie Murphy – Director, Ollio Consult - Sheffield

Stuart Murphy – Director, Rollem – Sheffield

Adam Murray – Director, CODA Planning - Sheffield

Josh Nailor – Owner, Direct Computers – Sheffield

Ian Nicholls – Director, Sheffield Forgemasters – Sheffield

Andrew Norton – Director, Wessex Archaeology North - Sheffield

Nathan Oliver – Director, Ikonografik Ltd - Sheffield

Kevin Parkes – Senior Partner, Landin, Wilcock and Company – Sheffield

Kevin Parkin – Director, Parkin Ltd - Sheffield

Darren Pearce – Centre Director, Meadowhall - Sheffield

Tony Pedder – Director, Metalysis Ltd – Wath–upon-Dearne

Ian Pickles – Founder, imovesdance UK Ltd – Sheffield

Mark Pinder – Managing Director, Chesterfield Special Cylinders Ltd – Sheffield

Nick Pleasant – Director, NJL Consulting - Sheffield

Tony Pratt – CEO, Utilinet-yorkshire – Sheffield

Alan Reid – Past Master Cutler

Neil Robertson – Bus Dev Mgr, Keepmoat Regeneration – Doncaster

Linzie Reynolds – Operations Manager, TeamQ Turner –Yorks and Lincs

Mrs L Robinson – Director, Cutting Technologies - Sheffield

Dr Nick Rousseau – CEO, Unconventional Connections – Sheffield

Mark Russell – Managing Director, Cutting & Wear – Ecclesfield

Jonathan Saunders – Director, Alan Wood & Partners - Sheffield

Keith Shivers – Regional Director, VINCI Construction UK Ltd – Yorkshire and East Midlands

Chris Slezakowski – Innovation Director, SIG UK & Ireland - Sheffield

Stephen Slinn – Director, Excell Cleaning Ltd – Sheffield

Gary Smith – Managing Director, J F Finnegan Ltd - Sheffield

Bill Spiers – Past Master Cutler

David Stirling – Director, Intercastuk Ltd – Sheffield

John Sutcliffe – CEO, Henry Boot plc – Sheffield

Peter D Swallow – Managing Director, Bolsterstone (Group) plc - Chesterfield

Peter Swift – Owner, Swift & Co – Sheffield

Sir Hugh Sykes – Past Master Cutler

Kiley Tan – Founder and Director, Mosaic International – Sheffield

Paul Taylor – Partner, Actus Insurance Ltd – Sheffield

Andy Thackeray – Founder, Thackeray Associate Accountants – Chesterfield

Jillian Thomas – Managing Owner, Future Life Wealth Management – North Derbyshire

David Topham – Director, CTP Ltd – Sheffield

Nick Tovey – Director, Wardell Armstrong – Chapel Town

John Tissiman – Chairman, Pryor Marking and Past Master Cutler

Henry Tuck – Managing Director, SPI Developments Ltd - Rotherham

Charles Turner – Owner, Durham Duplex and Made in Sheffield

Andrew Tuscher – Regional Director, EEF Ltd – Yorkshire and the Humber

Kevin Unwin – Director, White Design and Self Architects - Sheffield

Gil Vasey – CEO, Specsavers Opticians 50D - Crystal Peaks

Tim Vaughan – Director, A.Cumberlidge Ltd – Sheffield

Louisa H Walker – Managing Director, Benchmark Recruitment - Sheffield

David Wall – Owner and Consultant, redux-sys – Sheffield

Mark Webber – Owner/Director, Tinsley Bridge - Sheffield

Anne Wilson – Managing Director, Numill Tooling Solutions - Sheffield

Mark Woodward – Director, Green Directions – Sheffield

Richard Wright – Exec Director, Chamber of Commerce - Sheffield

Jason Brannan, PR & Communications Director, of Medilink Yorkshire & Humber.