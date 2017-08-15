150 bosses plead for devolution in Sheffield City Region

One hundred and fifty business leaders are pleading with council leaders to sign Sheffield City Region’s £900m devolution deal.
Bosses have signed an open letter expressing fears that job creation and investment will be ‘stifled’ if it fails to go ahead.
And they have called for unity from the leaders of Rotherham, Barnsley, Doncaster and Sheffield.
The deal - for powers, £900m over 30 years and a metro mayor - is on hold until September so Barnsley and Doncaster can explore other options including Yorkshire-wide devolution.
The Government has consistently said no other deal is on the table.
Signatories to the letter include the present and 12 former Master Cutlers of the Company of Cutlers, which represents manufacturers in Sheffield City Region. Representatives from regional bodies including EEF and Medilink have signed, as have bosses from firms in Doncaster, Barnsley, Chesterfield and Sheffield.
High profile companies on the list include Liberty Speciality Steels, Henry Boot, Outokumpu, British Land, AES Engineering, Wosskow Brown, Metalysis and Mount Pleasant Hotel in Doncaster.
The vice chancellors of Sheffield’s two universities - Sir Ketih Burnett and Prof Chris Husbands - and Sir Nigel Knowles, chair of the Sheffield City Region Local Enterprise Partnership have also signed.
The letter states: ‘The possible loss to the region of significant funding is clearly of real concern; the damage to the region’s reputation and impact on business confidence is potentially equally or more damaging to our long term prospects.’
It adds: ‘We have the possibility to be the paramount region of the country with regard to advanced manufacturing, health provision and research, digital innovation and other sectors. We should continue to pursue this actively and thereby significantly enhance the job opportunities and life prospects for our citizens. A Yorkshire deal may emerge as a possibility in the years ahead, but surely we will be better placed to be a strong component of that, should it arise, if we push ahead to really strengthen South Yorkshire first’.
And: ‘There may be concern about an elected mayor for our region. We believe current uncertainties and apparent differences argue the case for this eloquently. The right choice of mayor can act as a powerful internal facilitator, bringing our region closer together - elected leaders, private sector, voluntary sector and other relevant parties.’
